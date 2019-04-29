Cross-LoC peace bus runs after 8 weeks

The Cross Line of Control peace bus service 'Karvan-e-Aman' (Caravan of Peace) operated on Monday after remaining suspended for eight weeks.

The cross-LoC bus service remained suspended due to repairs of the in Uri sector of district.

Passengers from the two sides of the LoC use the bridge to cross over.

Officials said three residents of Pakistan-administered returned home today while no fresh passenger used the bus service from either side of the LoC today.

The peace bus service was started in April 2005 as a CBM between and to re-unite members of divided families living on the two sides of the LoC.

The bus service was later followed by cross-LoC trade. The recently banned this trade saying it was being used for trading narcotics, hawala money and for sending weapons into the state.

--IANS

sq/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)