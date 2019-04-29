Heat wave, deficit rain affect normal life in NE

The normal life in the northeastern region has been affected due to in several areas and deficit pre- rains, officials said on Monday.

According to the (IMD), the maximum temperature in several N-E states, especially Assam, and Tripura, since the past one week is hovering between 35 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius -- two-five degrees above the normal for this time of the season.

The IMD, since March 1, also recorded 36 mm deficit pre- (March to May) rainfall in the seven N-E states, excluding

The meteorological sub-division recorded highest 47 mm deficient pre- rainfall, followed by and sub-division with 33 mm and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram- sub-division 28 mm.

and adjoining areas have recorded 152 mm pre-monsoon rainfall since March 1.

IMD said in view of deep depressions over the and adjoining Bay of Bengal, and subsequent cyclone 'Fani', the had continued in the mountainous northeastern region.

"After the end of the cyclone's affect, the wind pattern is likely to change and the is expected to subside. We expect the situation to normalise within two-three days," Saha told IANS.

According to the IMD official, cyclone 'Fani' has been gaining strength in the southeast and is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday.

Agricultural officials in Assam, and said various summer crops would be affected due to the deficit pre-monsoon rainfall. "If the rain does not occur in the next few days, the damage to the summer crops would be much larger," agricultural expert told IANS.

The deficit in rainfall also resulted in water scarcity, including supply of drinking water.

Drinking Water and said the department had been providing drinking water through tankers in the scarcity-prone areas as well as remote, isolated hamlets and tribal areas.

"We are setting up deep tube wells in the areas where the level of ground water has gone down, mostly in the hilly areas," Chakraborty told IANS.

The Health Departments in the region have been alerted and suggested to take precautionary measures besides organising special health camps to tackle the seasonal diseases.

