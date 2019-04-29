Cyclone Fani: Odisha alerts District Collectors

With cyclonic storm 'Fani' likely to trigger rainfall in Odisha from Thursday (May 2), the on Monday asked all its District Collectors to stay alert.

The Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclonic storm, which is expected to develop into a very severe cyclone, will continue to move in north-west direction before heading northeastwards from May 1.

Aditya on Monday took a review meeting on the preparedness for the cyclonic storm.

Padhi said that though it wasn't clear where the storm would make landfall, the IMD and the US Navy suggested that it may skirt Odisha coast.

"Both forecast that it would skirt the Odisha coast, but would trigger heavy rainfall while passing through the Odisha coast. We're keeping a close watch," he said.

(SRC) informed that the District Collectors had been alerted and all shelters had been readied to tackle the situation.

"A cyclone during this time of the year is an unusual phenomenon. We are alerting the Collectors basing on the IMD and US Navy forecast. Fani may cause rainfall in coastal Odisha from May 2," said Sethi.

Informing that fishermen have already been warned not to venture into the sea, Padhi said that 20 teams of the Odisha Disaster (ODRAF) and 12 units of the (NDRF) were already functional in the state.

