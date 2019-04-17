CRPF trooper injured in J&K grenade attack

-
ALSO READ
Movement of convoy of forces in Kashmir valley suspended on Friday
Pakistani flag burnt in Arunachal
U'khand police asks Kashmiri students to not issue provocative statements
Army deploys 9 security columns in Jammu
Pulwama attack: CRPF cautions people against fake pics aimed at spreading hatred
-
A Central Reserve Police force (CRPF) trooper was injured in a militant grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral town on Wednesday evening, police said.
Police said militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF camp in Nowdal area of Tral in Pulwama district.
"A CRPF head constable sustained a minor injury in this explosion. The area has been cordoned off for searches," police said.
The attack came a day before polling to the Srinagar and Udhampur Lok Sabha constituencies in the state in the second phase of the 2019 elections.
--IANS
sq/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU