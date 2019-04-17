JUST IN
CRPF trooper injured in J&K grenade attack

IANS  |  Srinagar 

A Central Reserve Police force (CRPF) trooper was injured in a militant grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral town on Wednesday evening, police said.

Police said militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF camp in Nowdal area of Tral in Pulwama district.

"A CRPF head constable sustained a minor injury in this explosion. The area has been cordoned off for searches," police said.

The attack came a day before polling to the Srinagar and Udhampur Lok Sabha constituencies in the state in the second phase of the 2019 elections.

First Published: Wed, April 17 2019. 20:40 IST

