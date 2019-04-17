CRPF to probe patient's death during NH traffic curbs

The (CRPF) on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the death last week of a patient due to restrictions on civilian traffic on the Jammu-

A statement issued by the CRPF said: "A high level inquiry has been ordered into the death of a patient on April 10 whose ambulance was stopped due to restrictions on civilian traffic."

"We are deeply anguished at the sad demise of of Doda. We express our sincere condolences and sympathise with the Banday family for their loss," it said.

"We would like to assure the citizens of that strict instructions are in place to enable speedy passage to ambulances and ailing civilians."

Reports said the patient was suffering from some and his ambulance was asked to halt near the Lower Munda area in the Valley on April 10 while he was on way to Doda from after being discharged from the hospital.

To secure the movement of security forces' convoys, restrictions have been imposed on civilian traffic on Sundays and Wednesdays on the

The decision was taken after the terror strike in Pulwama on a CRPF convoy on February 14 in which 40 troopers were killed.

