Cruz Azul edges Tigres 1-0, gets 1st Liga MX win of 2019

-
ALSO READ
Caixinha praises Cruz Azul after comeback win over Lobos BUAP
Cruz Azul thrash Veracruz to bolster lead
Gignac leads Tigres to win over Queretaro in Liga MX action
Tigres UANL, Monterrey to face off in key Mexican-league rivalry game
Lobos midfielder Gonzalez reflects on tournament, looks at 2019
-
Cruz Azul edged the Tigres UANL 1-0 in Liga MX action, getting its first win in the 2019 Clausura tournament.
Portuguese manager Pedro Caixinha's squad played solidly on defence in Saturday's match, preventing the Tigres from getting on the scoreboard in the third round of Mexican league play, reports Efe news.
Midfielder Elias Hernandez scored the lone goal of the match on a penalty kick in the 33rd minute, giving Cruz Azul the road win in the northern industrial city of Monterrey.
Cruz Azul, which needed a victory after playing to a tie with Puebla and losing to Guadalajara, went on the attack early and had several scoring opportunities.
Caixinha's squad now has four points in the tournament, the same as the Tigres.
--IANS
gau/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU