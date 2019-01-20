JUST IN
Cruz Azul edges Tigres 1-0, gets 1st Liga MX win of 2019

IANS  |  Monterrey 

Cruz Azul edged the Tigres UANL 1-0 in Liga MX action, getting its first win in the 2019 Clausura tournament.

Portuguese manager Pedro Caixinha's squad played solidly on defence in Saturday's match, preventing the Tigres from getting on the scoreboard in the third round of Mexican league play, reports Efe news.

Midfielder Elias Hernandez scored the lone goal of the match on a penalty kick in the 33rd minute, giving Cruz Azul the road win in the northern industrial city of Monterrey.

Cruz Azul, which needed a victory after playing to a tie with Puebla and losing to Guadalajara, went on the attack early and had several scoring opportunities.

Caixinha's squad now has four points in the tournament, the same as the Tigres.

First Published: Sun, January 20 2019. 19:54 IST

