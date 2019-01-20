Penalties send Vietnam to Asian Cup last-8

Vietnam on Sunday advanced to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup quarterfinals, having defeated Jordan 4-2 on penalty shoot-out, after both team's 1-1 tie in their last-16 encounter at Al Maktoum Stadium here.
Next up for Vietnam in the quarterfinals will be the winner between Japan and Saudi Arabia who are scheduled to play on Monday, reports Efe news.
Midfielder Baha Abdel-Rahman opened the scoring for Jordan in the 39th minute when he sent a free kick right-footed shot into the top right corner of the goal.
Just six minutes after the break, forward Nguyen Cong Phuong drew Vietnam level with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box, seizing on a cross by teammate Nguyen Trong Hoang.
The 1-1 deadlock lasted till the end of the match and the 30-minute extra time, sending the game to the penalty shoot-out, which ended in favour of Vietnam (4-2).
