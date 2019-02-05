Cut power rates, AAP leader tells Punjab CM

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) on Tuesday asked to fulfil the promise made during the 2017 Assembly elections of providing cheaper power, and follow the model in to achieve that.

In a letter, Mann said consumers in the state were paying higher rates compared with other states.

"In the past two years, the government has hiked rates four times. The is mulling to jack up rates further," the said.

The previous government led by had connived with private companies, he alleged.

Asking the to scrap the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed between the private companies and then SAD-BJP government, Mann said despite the fact that the government had enough resources and infrastructure for power generation, the was pegged at Rs 10 per unit.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi, which has not enough resources of its own, has been providing electricity at Re 1 per unit, he added.

