Home Secretary chairs meet on Kartarpur project

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a high level meeting on Tuesday to fast-track the implementation of the Kartarpur corridor project.
Punjab Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh, BSF DG R.K. Misra, Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad Ajay Bisaria and senior officers of other agencies attended the meeting.
They discussed the acquisition of land for the highway as well as for the integrated check-post. It was informed that the preliminary notification for land acquisition for the highway has been issued.
Home Ministry sources said the Punjab government has assured that land for both the projects would be made available by mid-March.
Meanwhile, land to start preliminary work would be made available to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI).
A detailed plan is expected to be finalised in the next few days.
The meeting was informed that coordinates of zero point have been communicated to Pakistan.
