PM Modi monitoring preparedness for cyclone 'Fani'

on Monday directed officials to take stock of preparedness for Cyclone 'Fani' that has been gaining strength in the southeast and is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday, a statement said.

As of Monday morning, Fani was located 880 kms southeast of Chennai and was expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by April 30, said the statement. It added the cyclone would continue to move northwest and change its path to northeast from May 1.

"The is closely monitoring the situation and has directed the to convene a meeting of the (NCMC) to take stock of the situation with state governments and Central Ministries and agencies concerned and ensure that all preparations to deal with any situation are in place," said the statement.

Modi also tweeted: "Spoke to officials regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Fani. Asked them to take preventive measures and be prepared to provide all possible assistance. Also urged them to work closely with governments of the affected states. Praying for everyone's safety and wellbeing."

The said that it had been in continuous touch with the concerned state governments and Central agencies.

" (NDRF) and have been put on high alert and placed at the disposal of state government authorities. Regular warnings have been issued since April 25 to fishermen not to venture into the sea and asking those at sea to return to the coast. The has been issuing three hourly bulletins with latest forecast to all the concerned states," said the Ministry.

