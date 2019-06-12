Cyclone Vayu: Rahul urges party workers to help

on Wednesday prayed for the safety of people in ahead of cyclone Vayu and appealed the workers to be ready to help.

"Cyclone Vayu is about to reach coast. I appeal to all workers to be ready to help in all the areas that come in the way. I pray for the safety and well-being of all the people in the areas affected by the cyclone," he tweeted.

Centred nearly 600 km south of the in Gujarat, cyclone Vayu is likely to make a landfall in the state on Thursday, according to the MeT officials.

Cyclone Vayu, which was located around 690 km south of Veraval on Tuesday morning, could hit at a velocity of 110 km to 135 km per hour when it makes a landfall, officials said.

Several coastal districts in the Saurashtra region were likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains, heralding pre-monsoon showers, officials said.

