Little dip in temperature in Delhi

There was a little drop in on Tuesday but heatwave conditions remained in the national capital as maximum recorded five notches above the season's average at 45.4 degree at observatory here.

However, there was a substantial dip from 48 degree on Monday when broke the previous record of the hottest day in the month of June.

Meanwhile, in an (IMD) observatory in Safdarjung, the maximum was recorded 44.5 degree

The humidity oscillated from 15 to 52 per cent.

According to private forecaster Skymet, the city has received a few drops of rain at Mayur Vihar in east and duststorms in Noida and some parts of and National Capital Region.

The skymet said that substantial dip in temperature in Delhi was due to dustorms and rainfall in various parts of

The MeT department has predicted light rainfall towards Tuesday night.

The has forecast that the sky will remain cloudy, duststorm and thunderstorm with light rain and gusty wind speed 40-50 km per hour likely to occur on Wednesday.

The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to hover around 41 and 31 degree Celsius respectively.

According to private forecaster Skymet, rains are expected to continue on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the mercury below 40-43 degree Celsius.

Later, there will be no chances of heatwave conditions due to the arrival of monsoon as westerly dry winds will stop and easterly winds filled with moisture will come to the northern region.

Western, central, and northern parts of the country have been witnessing a surge in temperature for the past few days, making the heatwave conditions severe.

