Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz blessed with baby girl

Actor Daniel Craig and his wife Rachel Weisz have welcomed their fist child together after 7 years of marriage.
Weisz gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday, reports Metro.co.uk.
Earlier, Weisz has revealed the pregnancy in April during an interview with the New York Times, saying "Daniel and I are so happy. We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery."
Both Craig and Weisz have children from their previous relationships.
The "James Bond" fame star Craig has a 26-year-old daughter called Ella, while the "The Constant Gardener" actress Weisz has 12-year-old son Henry from her relationship with director Darren Aronofsky.
