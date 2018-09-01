JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Odisha announces cash awards for women hockey players

Business Standard

Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz blessed with baby girl

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actor Daniel Craig and his wife Rachel Weisz have welcomed their fist child together after 7 years of marriage.

Weisz gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday, reports Metro.co.uk.

Earlier, Weisz has revealed the pregnancy in April during an interview with the New York Times, saying "Daniel and I are so happy. We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery."

Both Craig and Weisz have children from their previous relationships.

The "James Bond" fame star Craig has a 26-year-old daughter called Ella, while the "The Constant Gardener" actress Weisz has 12-year-old son Henry from her relationship with director Darren Aronofsky.

--IANS

sim/nv/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 17:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements