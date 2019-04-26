Dasna Jail inmate dies due to Hepatitis C

A prisoner in Ghaziabad's Dasna Jail, who was suffering from Hepatitis C, died on Friday at the government-run MMG Hospital here.
The Deputy Superintendent of Dasna Jail, Sunil Kumar Tyagi, said that Sohal Vir Singh (61) was an under trial prisoner since 2018 in a murder case.
"He was suffering from Hepatitis C for which he was being treated under the guidance of doctors from Meerut Medical College. But his condition suddenly turned grave on April 25 due to which he was admitted to the MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad."
His body has been sent for autopsy.
--IANS
sps/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
