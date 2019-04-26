JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Amarinder, Preneet declare assets worth nearly Rs 65 crore

Business Standard

Dasna Jail inmate dies due to Hepatitis C

IANS  |  Ghaziabad 

A prisoner in Ghaziabad's Dasna Jail, who was suffering from Hepatitis C, died on Friday at the government-run MMG Hospital here.

The Deputy Superintendent of Dasna Jail, Sunil Kumar Tyagi, said that Sohal Vir Singh (61) was an under trial prisoner since 2018 in a murder case.

"He was suffering from Hepatitis C for which he was being treated under the guidance of doctors from Meerut Medical College. But his condition suddenly turned grave on April 25 due to which he was admitted to the MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad."

His body has been sent for autopsy.

--IANS

sps/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 20:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU