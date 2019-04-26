Yasin's appeal seeking transfer of TADA cases dismissed

The on Friday dismissed an appeal by Liberation Front (JKLF) Muhammad seeking transfer of the trial of two TADA cases against him to

Justice had reserved the judgement on Malik's appeal on April 8.

Three senior advocates, Zafar Ahmad Shah, and Ghulam Qadir Bhat, appeared for Malik while the CBI plea opposing the transfer of the trial to was represented by

Malik is an accused in two cases being tried against him in the special in Jammu.

The (CBI) has filed a challan against Malik in the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of then union Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, in on December 8, 1989.

The other case filed against Malik pertains to the killings of four officials including Ravi Khanna, Corporals and and when they were waiting for a bus on January 24, 1990 in Rawalpora in Srinagar.

The CBI argued in the that the CBI had completed the investigation and submitted the challans in both these cases in the designated court in 1990 in Srinagar but even the preliminary process of framing the charges had not been completed by the after 29 years.

Kohli also argued that the convenience of the accused could not be taken as paramount for consideration in cases of such serious nature.

Malik is presently lodged in after he was shifted from by the (NIA) in connection with the terror funding case being investigated by the agency.

A court in has remanded Malik to judicial custody till May 23.

