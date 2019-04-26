Ambulance driver, nurse arrested in TN baby trade case

Police on Friday arrested an and a in district in connection with the case of selling babies, officials said here.

Friday's arrests in this case come a day after the arrests of a retired nurse, Amudha, and her husband

According to police, the and Parveen, a female working in a private hospital in Erode, were arrested after investigations.

Police said and her husband were arrested after an audio clip went viral on in which was heard telling another person the price of babies and the bribe to be paid to municipal officials to get a birth certificate.

was heard quoting different rates for babies based on sex and colour, and saying that she has been in this trade for a long time. She had taken voluntary retirement from a government hospital.

Meanwhile, the government has set up teams to check the birth certificates issued in Rasipuram in district.

