Data of Instagram influencers leaked, traced to India

Personal data of millions of celebrities and influencers stands exposed on in a massive database that has been traced to Mumbai-based firm Chtrbox, reported on Monday.

The database containing 49 million records of several high-profile influencers, including prominent food bloggers, celebrities and other influencers were found to be leaked online.

"Each record contained public data, including bio, profile picture, number of followers they have, location and private contact information," the report claimed.

"Shortly after we reached out, pulled the database offline," the report added.

discovered the database and alerted

"We traced the database back to Mumbai-based firm Chtrbox, which pays influencers to post sponsored content on their accounts," said the report.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, said it was investigating into the matter.

