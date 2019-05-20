Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition set for launch on May 22

is all set to launch Youth Edition globally on May 22, the company announced in a teaser on Monday.

Ahead of the launch, the key specifications as well as design have leaked online through the pre-order page.

The Youth Edition would feature a waterdrop-shaped display notch with thin bezels at the top and the sides.

Lenovo's pre-order page claims the Youth Edition's display will support HDR 10. It appears that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 730 chipset.

The teaser image reveals that the Z6 Youth Edition will sport a tear-drop notch in the front that houses a possible 32MP camera.

The new budget variant of the Z6 could also feature a triple rear camera setup, considering the flagship Z6 Pro offered a quad camera setup. The is also likely to get an FHD+ display.

The Z6 Youth Edition features 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type- for charging and data transfer. The phone, with support for Dolby Atmos audio, would ship with a 4,050mAh battery.

--IANS

na/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)