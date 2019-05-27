Deaf and mute girl gang raped by 3 men in UP

-
In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's in Rampur district, a deaf and mute 17-year-old girl was gang raped by three men who also filmed the act, police said.
The incident, which took place on May 23, came to light after the accused, who belong to the same village, uploaded the video on social media.
Police officials said while two of the accused were arrested, one is absconding.
The girl has been sent for medical examination.
