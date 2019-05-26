Muslim youth beaten up in Gurugram for wearing skull cap

A Muslim youth was allegedly accosted and beaten up by four unidentified assailants here on Saturday night for wearing a traditional skullcap and not chanting religious slogans, police said.

In a police complaint, Mohamad Barker Alam, 25, who hails from and is a resident of here, alleged that four youth intercepted him at the Sadar Bazar Lane and asked him to remove the traditional skull cap he was wearing.

"The accused threatened me and said that wearing the cap is not allowed in the area. They removed the cap and slapped me. They asked to chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. Following their instructions, I did that. Then they also forced me to chant ' Ram' which I refused. After thatm the accused picked up a baton and mercilessly beat me on my legs and back," he said in his complaint.

Alam, who was coming from local mosque in Sadar Bazar area after offering 'namaz', shouted for help and a number of Muslims from there rushed there to help him. As the attackers saw them approaching, they fled the spot.

"We have received a complaint about the incident and subsequently registered an FIR under sections of 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 147 (rioting), 149 (member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC in the city police station concerned. We have also conducted a medical examination of victim," ACP, Gurugram City, Rajiv Kumar, said.

"We are scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused. Effort are on to nab them," he added.

--IANS

