24 arrested for flesh trade in Gurugram

Twenty-four people, including six women, were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in flesh trade at an upscale building in Sector 57 here.

The accused have been booked under Immoral Trafficking Act under sections 3, 4, 5, 7, and 8, and were produced in a local court which granted them bail with a strong warning.

The building had been rented by one Rajiv Yadav, a native of district in

"We had specific information about immoral activities taking place in the building. The information was given by a neighbour. Subsequently, a joint team of and sector 56 team raided at the place and arrested the accused," said Shamsher Singh, of Police (Crime Branch) and

"During investigation, it emerged that one is the actual tout who had the job of arranging girls. The job of another accused Harish was to contact potential customers and lure them for immoral practice. Besides, Bhojraj, a resident of Nepal, was also hired as a for the building."

The said the racket was going on for the past few months.

Another said the accused used to charge Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per day. Harish used to contact customers through a group by uploading information and photos of the girls.

"We have managed to arrested and Bhojraj during the raid but and Harish managed to slip away. Besides, a majority of the arrested persons belong to Three are residents of Gurugram," Singh said.

--IANS

str/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)