Business Standard

Decide on TikTok by Wednesday, or ban ends: SC

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Monday gave an ultimatum to the Madras High Court saying the interim ban on TikTok video streaming app will end if the high court did not decide on it by April 24

The top court's direction came after counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the order could not be passed without hearing him and the experts.

The apex court said if the high court does not pass the order in the next two days then the interim stay will be vacated.

First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 11:52 IST

