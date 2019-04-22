Decide on TikTok by Wednesday, or ban ends: SC

-
-
The Supreme Court on Monday gave an ultimatum to the Madras High Court saying the interim ban on TikTok video streaming app will end if the high court did not decide on it by April 24
The top court's direction came after counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the order could not be passed without hearing him and the experts.
The apex court said if the high court does not pass the order in the next two days then the interim stay will be vacated.
--IANS
ss/in
