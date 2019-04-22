Protestors gather outside SC on CJI issue

-
Protesters on Monday gathered outside the Supreme Court complex demanding an independent probe into the sexual harassment allegation raised against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.
None of the apex court judges have initiated hearings in their respective courtrooms, which is unusual as the top court is in session by 10.30 a.m. usually.
--IANS
ss/in
