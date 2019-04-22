JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

AIFF signs coaching convention with AFC

Business Standard

Deepika, Vikrant's kissing scene gets leaked

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A lip locking scene of actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey from their upcoming film "Chhapaak" has been leaked online.

In the videos that have been doing the rounds on the Internet, the actors can be seen romancing each other at a terrace here while shooting for the scene.

Also, the residents of the area are spotted watching the shoot and cheering for the actors as they kiss each other. In one of the videos, one of the residents can be heard saying, "Bache ko mat dikha (don't show it to kids)."

"Chhapaak" is based on the real life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and Deepika is portraying Laxmi in it. The film is being directed by Meghna Gulzar. It is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

On her role, Deepika had said: "A character that will stay with me forever. It's a very important story and it's a true life incident, so hopefully good things will come out of it."

--IANS

sim/nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 14:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU