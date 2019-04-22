Sara Ali Khan calls brothers 'Easter bunnies'

Actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a heart-melting photograph of her brothers Taimur Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, whom she has fondly called "Easter bunnies".
Sara posted a photograph of Ibrahim and Taimur on Instagram on Easter Sunday. In the image, Taimur, the son of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and actor Saif Ali Khan, looks at the camera; a slight smile lights up his face while spectacled Ibrahim has his arms around his toddler brother.
"My Easter Bunnies... munchkins, brothers in arms, double trouble," Sara captioned the image.
The actress, who made an impressive debut with "Kedarnath" in 2018, has been shooting for filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's second installment of "Love Aaj Kal" along with actor Kartik Aaryan.
The trio was in Delhi in March for the film shoot.
--IANS
