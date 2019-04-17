Deer attack kills man, injures woman in Australia

A man was killed by a deer on a rural property in southern Australia early on Wednesday, authorities said.
The animal attacked the man and a woman near Wangaratta, a town about 250km from here, according to police. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital for treatment, the BBC reported.
Authorities said the police euthanised the deer at the scene. A probe will follow, they added.
--IANS
