26 die as torrential rains, windstorm lash Pakistan

At least 26 people were killed and scores of others injured as rains and windstorm wreaked havoc across over the last two days.

While there were no official figures regarding rain-related casualties, on Tuesday said that the country's province was worst-hit in the rains where nine people were killed and over 50 others injured, making the issue an alert in the province.

Nine people were killed and scores of others injured in separate rain-triggered accidents in province, while five fatalities were reported in of province where dust storm paralyzed life on Monday.

Three people including a toddler were killed in province, reported.

Several incidents of roof and wall collapse were reported. Trees and signboards were also uprooted by gusty winds in and

Several kids were wounded when the wall of a school collapsed in In a separate incident in the city, several prisoners were injured when a tree falls on a van carrying them.

Rainwater inundated several low-lying houses and roads, disrupting road traffic. Several water drainages also sprang, creating flood in adjoining areas and washing away vehicles and mud houses.

A boat carrying 10 fishermen also went missing in the off Karachi shore. The Navy recovered six fishermen during a rescue operation while the search for the remaining people was still underway.

--IANS

soni/

