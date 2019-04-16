26 die as torrential rains, windstorm lash Pakistan

At least 26 people were killed and scores of others injured as rains and windstorm wreaked havoc across Pakistan over the last two days.
While there were no official figures regarding rain-related casualties, Pakistan media reports on Tuesday said that the country's Balochistan province was worst-hit in the rains where nine people were killed and over 50 others injured, making the provincial disaster management authority issue an alert in the province.
Nine people were killed and scores of others injured in separate rain-triggered accidents in Punjab province, while five fatalities were reported in Karachi of Sindh province where dust storm paralyzed life on Monday.
Three people including a toddler were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Xinhua news agency reported.
Several incidents of roof and wall collapse were reported. Trees and signboards were also uprooted by gusty winds in Karachi and Punjab.
Several kids were wounded when the wall of a school collapsed in Karachi. In a separate incident in the city, several prisoners were injured when a tree falls on a van carrying them.
Rainwater inundated several low-lying houses and roads, disrupting road traffic. Several water drainages also sprang, creating flash flood in adjoining areas and washing away vehicles and mud houses.
A boat carrying 10 fishermen also went missing in the Arabian Sea off Karachi shore. The Pakistan Navy recovered six fishermen during a rescue operation while the search for the remaining people was still underway.
--IANS
soni/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU