BJP committed to resolving Goa mining crisis: Prabhu

said here on Tuesday the (BJP) was committed to resolve the crisis in Goa, following last year's ban on by the

He said a new dispensation at the Centre under Prime would look at "all possible aspects" to restart in the state. "I am fully aware of the issue. I don't want to tell on the eve of election that what could be the solution. I say the issue will be resolved as early as possible," the said.

"Solution can be legal, can be administrative or can be legislative. We will look into all possible aspects along with the local government," Prabhu said at the state

The issue has been hanging fire in Goa, ever since the apex court banned extraction and of iron ore from 88 mining leases on March 2018. The is the second time in less than a decade that all mining in the state has come to a standstill.

Resumption of mining is a key political issue in the Lok Sabha polls and by-elections to three Assembly constituencies.

--IANS

maya/rs/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)