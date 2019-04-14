Dehradun: Two teenagers drown in Yamuna

Two teenage boys were drowned in the river near area of district in Uttarakhand, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when a group of students from Muzaffarnagar district of went to for picnic.

Anwar was taking a bath in the river when he suddenly started crying. Hearing him, two of his friends, (17) and Zaffar Ali (13), jumped into the river to save him.

They ended up drowning near the Dakpathar barrage although some people saved Anwar (20). But he has been hospitalized and his condition is stated to be critical.

The (SDRF) officials on Sunday said they have started a to find the bodies. "Rescue operation by SDRF personnel is continuing," said.

