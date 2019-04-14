IS claims responsibility for attack in Pakistan's Quetta

The Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack at a vegetable and fruit market in Pakistan's city of

The militant group said in a statement on Saturday that one of its members carried out the suicide attack that killed and injured several Shiite community members and Pakistani troops.

There was no official confirmation from the Pakistani side yet.

told that at least 20 people, including a soldier of paramilitary troops (FC) and two children, were killed while 48 others, including four FC personnel, got injured in Friday's attack.

of Police said the blast targeted the Hazara community of minority Shiite Muslims, and at least eight people from Hazara community were among the killed.

Shortly after the attack, the Hazara community members including women and children staged a sit-in which continued on Saturday, demanding better security measures from the government.

The protesters demand that the government implement an effective security plan and ensure protection of the community.

The Senate Standing also sought a report from the on the action taken so far against terrorists and banned outfits involved in Hazara killings. The committee voiced serious concern over the blast and continued killings of members of the Hazara community.

