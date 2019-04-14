Woman in MP forced to carry husband as punishment

A panchayat here forced a woman to carry her husband on her shoulder and take rounds as punishment for eloping with her lover, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Dewali village of district on Friday.

The video of the incident went viral after which two people were arrested and a complaint against 13 people was registered, Police told IANS.

