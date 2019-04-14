founder Julian Assange's father has called on the to help his son and suggested he could be brought back to his home country, the media reported on Sunday.

John Shipton, who lives in Melbourne, urged Australian to step in following Assange's arrest in on April 11, reports

Assange, 47, remains in British custody after he was arrested at the in London, where he was holed up for almost seven years after breaching bail in 2012 over fears that sexual assault allegations lodged in could ultimately lead to his extradition to the US to face trial over the leaking of secret government information.

In 2010, dumped thousands of confidential documents covering everything from the film industry to national security and war.

Meanwhile, Shipton told daily on Sunday that Morrison and the (Dfat) "should in a nuanced way do something".

"It can be resolved simply to the satisfaction of all. There has been some talk in a meeting between a and a senior Dfat to extradite Julian to "

Morrison has previously said Assange, an Australian citizen, would have consular assistance available to him but would not get "special treatment".

Shipton also expressed shock at seeing his son removed from the "I saw him, the way they dragged him down the steps... He didn't look good."

In May 2017, Sweden's top dropped the long-running inquiry into the sexual assault against Assange, which he has always denied.

Prosecutors in have since confirmed that, while the investigation has not been resumed, they are looking into the case.

On Saturday, over 70 lawmakers in the UK have signed a letter urging the to give priority to a possible Swedish extradition request.

