Business Standard

Delhi BJP chief admitted to Safdarjung hospital

IANS  |  New Delhi 

BJP MP from northeast Delhi Manoj Tiwari on Thursday said he has been admitted to the Safdarjunbg Hospital after he felt uncomfortable.

Tiwari, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief in Delhi, tweeted: "Since last night was feeling uncomfortable. In morning admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

"Facing issues of sugar and blood pressure. But not to worry, will be discharged in the next two to three hours."

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 14:40 IST

