Delhi BJP chief admitted to Safdarjung hospital

BJP MP from northeast Delhi Manoj Tiwari on Thursday said he has been admitted to the Safdarjunbg Hospital after he felt uncomfortable.
Tiwari, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief in Delhi, tweeted: "Since last night was feeling uncomfortable. In morning admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.
"Facing issues of sugar and blood pressure. But not to worry, will be discharged in the next two to three hours."
--IANS
aks/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
