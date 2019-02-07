Swine flu claims 226 lives, Rajasthan worst hit

continues to remain worst hit with swine flu as the death toll hit 85, while 2,263 patients have been found positive with the influenza, according to (NCDC) report released on February 3.

According to Ministry of and Family Welfare, the H1N1 virus commonly known as swine flu has so far claimed 226 lives across the country.

On Wednesday, a meeting was held by the ministry headed by Preeti Sudan to review on action taken to deal swine flu.

The ministry said that it has deputed a Public Health Team to to assess the situation and assist the states in strengthening response to the increase in cases. Additional teams to and to assist the states in outbreak response has also been ordered.

"Regular video conferences are being held to monitor the situation. States have been advised to involve district collectors in enhancing public awareness and outbreak response," the ministry stated.

has the second most number of deaths (43) followed by (30), while more than 6,600 cases have been recorded in 2019.

--IANS

som/vc

