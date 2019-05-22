Delhi BJP orders dry fruit barfi, laddoo cakes

The Delhi BJP has ordered special sweets ahead of the declaration of results in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in anticipation of the party returning to power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has ordered 50 kg of 'pista-badam burfi', which costs Rs 2,000 per kg, while the BJP office has ordered a special 7-kg laddoo cake from a sweets shop.
The Delhi BJP has also ordered nine similar ladoo cakes weighing 4-5 kgs each.
--IANS
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
