3-layer security in all counting centres in Rajasthan

A three-layer security has been arranged in and around all the counting centres in tomorrow when votes will be counted for the elections, said on Wednesday.

The counting will start from 8 a.m. for the 25 parliamentary seats in the state.

Postal ballots and Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballots (ETPBs) will be counted first and then from 8.30 a.m. onwards, counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will start.

The ETPBs will be counted via a special software QR Code scanner.

The EVM results will be matched with VVPAT slips in five booths of each Assembly seat. These five booths will be selected via lottery system, Kumar said.

The results will be uploaded on the Election Commission's website. LED screens are put up at various places in the city to display the election results, Kumar said.

