Delhi Cabinet approves expansion of 3 hospitals

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the infrastructure expansion of three city hospitals, said.

The Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Arvind Kejriwal, gave its nod for a new block with 460 beds at (LBS) in Khichripur, and expansion and remodelling of at at Narela.

"The Cabinet has given administrative approval for construction of a new Mother and Child Block with 460 beds at LBS, along with related infrastructure facilities, at an estimated cost of Rs 143 crore," Jain told the media.

The project aims to enhance mother and child care facilities in East and adjoining Khichripur, he said.

"To cater to the growing number of patients, there is a need for increase in bed strength and related patients care facilities in existing hospitals," he said.

At present, the has a sanctioned capacity of 105 beds. After the completion of the project, its bed capacity will enhance to 565, the government said in a statement.

Jain said the Cabinet has sanctioned Rs 244 crore for new blocks for and maternity and trauma cases at

"The idea is to convert it into an ultra-modern and comprehensive 773-bed hospital," he said.

Of the 773 beds, 513 will be for the hospital, a dedicated facility for integrated care of patients in the region, the statement said.

Rs 189 crore have been sanctioned to enhance the bed capacity of to 560 beds from 339 at present, he said.

Jain said all three hospitals will have air-conditioning.

"Hospitals refer patients outside due to lack of beds, but with more number of beds, people can be treated wherever they go for treatment. We are working to convert all the existing hospitals in the city into at least 500-bed hospitals," he added.

