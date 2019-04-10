Delhi doctors treat rare uterus disorder condition

A 22-year old girl from got a new lease of life after doctors here successfully treated her with a rare malformation.

The girl was suffering from -- also known as accessory cavitated uterine masses or ACUM -- that develops as a tiny in the main

As a result, the patient was experiencing painful periods for the past three years, which progressively became worse.

Doctors at used extensive tests to identify the malformation in her uterus and conducted to treat the

"She developed dysmenorrhoea five years after attaining menarche (occurrence of the first menstruation) due to gradual collection of blood in the accessory uterine which became swollen and caused pain," from Paras Hospitals, Gurugram, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"She sought consultations of gynaecologists and received (PCOD) and However, despite normal blood parameters, her did not subside," Kriplani added.

Dysmenorrhoea refers to in addition to pelvic

The doctors opted for advanced and the patient recovered fully and was discharged the next day.

ACUM is a rare and highly under diagnosed condition with only 75 reported cases so far

globally and 11 cases in

The doctors stressed that awareness must be spread among patients as well as gynaecologists and radiologists as patient suffers from extreme leading to severe mental stress culminating in psychological stress.

