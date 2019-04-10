Whitening products may cause tooth decay

While using teeth- products can make your smile brighter, they might also lead to tooth damage, researchers have warned.

The study, led by researchers from the in the US, found that hydrogen peroxide -- the active ingredient in strips -- can damage the protein-rich dentin tissue found beneath the tooth's protective enamel.

Human is made up of three layers -- the outer tooth enamel, an underlying dentin layer and connective tissue that binds the roots to the gum.

Unlike most studies which have focused on tooth enamel, the new study focused on dentin, which makes up most of the tooth and has high levels of protein -- most of which is collagen.

The team demonstrated that the major protein in the dentin is converted to smaller fragments when treated with hydrogen peroxide. In additional experiments, they treated pure collagen with hydrogen peroxide and then analysed the protein using a laboratory technique that allows the protein to be visualized.

"Our results showed that treatment with hydrogen peroxide concentrations similar to those found in strips is enough to make the original collagen protein disappear, which is presumably due to the formation of many smaller fragments," said Kelly Keenan,

The researchers pointed out that their experiments did not address whether collagen and other proteins in the can be regenerated, so it is unknown if the tooth damage is permanent.

Further, they plan to characterize the protein fragments released when collagen is treated with hydrogen peroxide and determine if hydrogen peroxide has the same impact on other proteins in the

The findings were presented during the 2019 Experimental Biology meeting held in Orlando,

