After chest infection, the Dalai Lama doing better

Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, who was diagnosed with a chest infection and admitted to the here on Tuesday, could be discharged in the next two days and plans to spend some more time in the national Capital, his said.

The 83-year-old Buddhist monk flew down from Dharamsala after "he experienced some discomfort yesterday morning", Tenzin Taklha, his private secretary, told IANS on the phone.

"The doctors checked on His Holiness and he was diagnosed with a chest infection. He is undergoing treatment and doing much better. He might be discharged in two days," Taklha added.

A refused to comment on the Dalai Lama's health.

The 14th Tibetan has lived in for 60 years since fleeing his homeland in 1959 after a crackdown. The Tibetan government-in-exile, based here, is not recognised by any country.

