Delhi Literature Festival to begin from Friday

The seventh edition of the Literature Festival is set to begin from Friday at the Haat here, featuring some leading writers of our times.

The annual event that was started in 2013, is supported by the Department of Art, under the government, the and Sahitya

This year, it will feature authors such as Ruskin Bond, Shashi Tharoor, and Namita Gokhale, among others.

The three-day event will conclude on Sunday with a session on "Ayodhya: City of Faith, City of Discord", titled after the book by

--IANS

ss/ksk/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)