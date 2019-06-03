Delhi to get 3,000 more buses in one year

The on Monday said the city will get about 3,000 buses within next one year, with about 30 buses rolling out by June-end.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the buses will have CCTV cameras.

"The new buses will start rolling out soon. About 25-30 buses will be on road by month-end," he told media.

"Additional 1,000 buses will be on road by November and similarly more buses will be rolled out. The city will get 3,000 buses within the coming one year."

All these buses will have CCTV cameras meant for women's safety.

He said marshals for the security of women passengers will also be deployed on cluster buses.

"The marshals were only available in the DTC buses but now will also be available in cluster buses. Those in need can call them for help," Kejriwal said.

