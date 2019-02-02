Delhi to keep its focus on health, education in Budget

The government will focus on health and sectors, Sisodia said here on Saturday.

"Our focus in the budget (2019-20) will be on health and sectors," he said. Certain new things will also be added in the Budget, the said.

The Cabinet has recommended seven-day Budget session, starting February 22.

In the previous budget, the government had allocated Rs 6,729 crore for the health sector, 12.7 per cent of the total budget outlay, and Rs 13,997 crore (26 per cent) for the sector.

Funds were also allocated to curb air pollution in the city.

