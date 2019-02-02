Delhi to keep its focus on health, education in Budget

-
The Delhi government will focus on health and education sectors, Finance Minister Manish Sisodia said here on Saturday.
"Our focus in the budget (2019-20) will be on health and education sectors," he said. Certain new things will also be added in the Budget, the minister said.
The Delhi Cabinet has recommended seven-day Budget session, starting February 22.
In the previous budget, the Delhi government had allocated Rs 6,729 crore for the health sector, 12.7 per cent of the total budget outlay, and Rs 13,997 crore (26 per cent) for the education sector.
Funds were also allocated to curb air pollution in the city.
