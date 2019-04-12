Delhi win toss, ask KKR to bat first

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League game at the Eden Gardens here on Friday.
The visitors made one change to the team that beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last match with West Indies pacer Keemo Paul replacing Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane with the Eden wicket having a tinge of grass on it.
KKR, meanwhile, made three changes with openers Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn and Harry Gurney making way for Joe Denly, Carlos Brathwaite and Lockie Ferguson. KKR lost to Chennai Super Kings in their last outing.
Playing XI:
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma
Kolkata Knight Riders: Joe Denly, Robbie Uthappa, Carlos Brathwaite, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (Captain/wicket-keeper), Andre Ruseel, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna
