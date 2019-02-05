Demanding PM's statement, Trinamool walks out of Lok Sabha

Trinamool on Tuesday walked out of the after its demand for a statement from on alleged misuse of CBI was not met.

As the House was discussing on Motion of Thanks to President's address, rose to speak amid slogan-shouting by Trinamool members.

Kharge urged the to maintain order in the House. To this Trinamool requested to adjourn the House for the day and assured her that his party would allow to run the House smoothly on Wednesday.

"We want to assure that tomorrow the House will run smoothly, but the government should respond to our request. We are of the opinion that some major things happened in Kolkata, the has given a judgement, which is totally against a institution," he said.

"Parliamentary democracy is at stake," he said.

Bandopadhyay urged the should come to the floor of the House and make a statement.

"We waited, but when he didn't come, we decided to stage a walkout for today," he said.

--IANS

bns/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)