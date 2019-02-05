Rajeev Kumar never joined the sit-in, Centre's claims a lie: Mamata

on Tuesday launched a scathing attack at the Centre for asking the to initiate disciplinary proceedings against for participating in the sit-in here and claimed that the "never joined" her on the dais.

Accusing of trying to control "even the state-run agencies", she demanded that Modi should resign from the PM's and go back to the role of if people re-elect him.

"He never joined, never joined, never joined. All the media from state, national and international level, have any of you seen him on the dais? Then why is the Centre so scared about a Why are they behaving like is their nightmare?" Banerjee said, adding the Centre's allegation is a "blatant lie".

"It is a political vendetta. They want to control all the agencies including the state agencies. Then the should resign from and go back if people elect him," she said.

The supremo mocked the saffron outfit saying she feels that Kumar could be a "good Prime Ministerial candidate" for BJP as they are giving so much importance to a

"Please remember that the duty of the is to accompany the Chief Minister, the Prime Minister, or to give them protection. It is the law," she said.

"I am the and I am sitting here. Can't they even talk to me downstairs? There is a special room behind the 'dharna-manch' (dais). Even we conducted the cabinet meeting there yesterday. Go and see this," she told the present at the venue.

Terming the BJP-government at the Centre as a "one man government", Banerjee said the current regime should be ousted from power as they do not believe in democracy.

"Do you have to monitor the state administration, law and order, agriculture, education? You want to monitor everything? Then it is one-man government going on, a one-party government going on. There is no need for democracy," she said.

Banerjee said the BJP government at the Centre has become so desperate to retain power that they cannot bear any other political parties, media, even the IPS officers or the state officials who are not with them.

"Will Modi stay alone and all will go out of the country? Only he is the swadeshi (patriot) and the rest are foreigners. I think we need to oust the Modi government," she said.

"We want the atrocities to be stopped. If there are anymore atrocities, we will fight together. We will not allow this. We will only allow the constitutional and legal provisions," Banerjee added.

(MHA) sources on Tuesday said a letter has been written to the Chief Secretary to initiate action against the 1989-batch citing "indiscipline, and violation of All India Services rules by the officer".

--IANS

mgr/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)