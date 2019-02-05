Hazare breaks 7-day-old fast after talks with CM Fadnavis

activist ended his 7-day- long hunger strike on Tuesday evening after a nearly six-hour marathon meeting with Devendra Fadnavis

Union Agriculture Minister also participated in the discussions at Hazare's Ralegaon-Siddhi village.

After the meeting, requested to break his fast, which the activist did by accepting a glass of sherbet from the amidst loud cheers by his supporters and villagers.

Earlier, and Singh discussed threadbare the 3-point demands raised by who launched the indefinite hunger strike on January 30.

The demands were: implementation of Lokpal at the national level, setting up Lokayuktas in all states and conceding the farmers demands through the M.S. Swaminathan Commission Report.

The government moved at top speed to appease the 81-year old Hazare after he lashed out at the ruling on Monday, accusing it of "using" him to come to power in 2014.

In wake of the statement, rushed to Hazare's village from on Tuesday afternoon to hold final talks with him and later announced that his demands have been met.

"The process of appointing Lokpal will be initiated soon by the centre. The Lokpal will meet on February 13 as per the directives of the in the matter," Fadnavis said.

For the Lokayukta in Maharashtra, as demanded by Hazare, a joint drafting committee has been set up to prepare a new bill on the issue which would be introduced in the upcoming Budget session of the starting later this month, he said, adding it would have representatives of the government as well as those nominated by Hazare.

The farmers' demands pertaining to the Swaminathan Commission Report implementation has also been taken up to Hazare's satisfaction and further process will be taken up, he said.

--IANS

qn/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)