Denmark's Andersen takes over as UN Environment head

Danish and environmentalist on Saturday took up her new role as of the UN Programme, promising to prioritise greater action on climate change, bio-diversity loss and pollution during her four-year tenure.

Andersen was nominated for the post by UN and approved by the in February.

"I am proud and excited to begin work at the Programme in beautiful at a critical time for humanity," Andersen said.

"Good environmental stewardship has never been more important. Climate change, loss and pollution in all its forms pose a clear and present danger to human and planetary health, and to prosperity.

"But I would not be in this job if I did not have hope. From environmental and scientific assessments we know that it is entirely possible for humanity to fix the problems we have caused.

"Now, more than ever, the will to act is in place. We see this clearly in the increased ambition of governments, stronger private sector engagement and, of course, the unstoppable rise of global movements led by young people crying out for change," she added.

Andersen brings to the role a passion for conservation and sustainable development, demonstrated throughout over 30 years in international development economics, environmental sustainability and policy-making, designing and implementing projects and generating on-the-ground impact.

Between January 2015 and May 2019, Andersen was the of the International Union for Conservation of (IUCN).

Prior to joining IUCN, she held various leadership roles at the World Bank: she served as Vice President of the and North Africa, of the Consortium of

Prior to her time at the World Bank, Andersen worked at the UN for 12 years.

She takes over from of Tanzania, who has served as of the organization since late last year. Msuya will continue as Deputy

The Programme is headquartered in this Kenyan capital.

