Delhi stays hot on Friday, may see respite on Saturday

There was no relief from the intense heat for the national capital's people on Friday with the touching 43.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above the average. There could be some respite by Saturday evening.

"There were no rains in The day remained hot and minimum temperature remained at 29 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average," said an (IMD)

There could be a let-up as the office has predicted duststorm and thunderstorm on Saturday evening. There are also chances of gusty winds of 40-50 kmph.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 41.2 degree

The maximum temperature on Saturday is expected to hover around 43 degrees and minimum at 29 degrees

The IMD said the will come down across the country soon as the southwest monsoon, that was held up near due to cyclone Vayu, moves further north.

On Monday, the in crossed 48 degrees Celsius, setting a record for the hottest day in June.

--IANS

spk/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)