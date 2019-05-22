Everyone needs to contribute to conserve biodiversity: VP Naidu

M Venkaiah Wednesday emphasised on the need to conserve to achieve goals and highlighted a UN report that said is in trouble because of human actions.

was speaking as a chief guest at the celebration of International Day for in Chennai themed 'Our Biodiversity, Our Food, Our Health'.

Referring to the theme of the event, said the traditional systems evolved over a period time have proved to be healthier, more balanced and nutritious.

Bringing the attention of the audience, a recently released report on and Ecosystem Services that is in trouble because of human actions, he urged everyone to "contribute to conservation of biodiversity which is critical for achieving many goals (SDG) also".

The celebrations were organised by the Ministry of Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), in coordination with the (NBA) and with the cooperation of the government of Tamil Nadu, an said.

Naidu, during his speech also highlighted that conservation of and natural resources is an innate aspect of the Indian psyche and faith, reflected in religious practices, folklore, art and culture permeating every aspect of the daily lives of people.

The theme 'Our Biodiversity, Our Food, Our Health' focuses on biodiversity as the foundation for and health and aims to leverage knowledge and spread awareness of the dependency of our systems, nutrition and health on biodiversity and healthy ecosystems, a ministry said.

During the event, the also released documents on 'Implementation of India's National Biodiversity Action Plan: An Overview 2019'.

A thematic exhibition was also organised at the venue with the participation of over 30 institutions. Interesting exhibits, posters, and other highlighting the role of biodiversity for food and health were depicted at the exhibition.

The event was attended by Anil Kumar Jain, MoEFCC and Chairman, NBA; Hans Raj Verma, Additional Chief Secretary, and Shambhu Kallolikar, Principal Secretary, government of

Senior officials from the MoEFCC, NBA, government and Tamil Nadu State Biodiversity Board, representatives from other states, officers and scientists from the central and state government institutions, organizations, academic institutes, students, local communities, women's development committees, and biodiversity enthusiasts also attended the event.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)